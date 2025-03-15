Raiders Help UCLA's Kolton Miller in Free Agency
There is a new administration in charge of the Las Vegas Raiders, and UCLA alum Kolton Miller is the beneficiary of it. An offensive captain, he has had to deal with his fair share of ineptitude during his tenure with the franchise.
However, things are different now. Minority owner Tom Brady has his fingerprints all over the organization, general manager John Spytek is making moves, and head coach Pete Carroll is building a new offense alongside former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, who is serving as Carroll's offensive coordinator.
The biggest news is that the Raiders have a competent quarterback in Geno Smith. Sneakily fast, Smith is able to make moves with his feet should his protection break down but it is his gunslinger nature with the arm to back it that makes the offense so dangerous.
Through several more moves, Pro Football Focus has given the Raiders a "B" grade for their moves in free agency. While the team is expected to draft a running back, likely Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders also signed speedster Raheem Mostert on a one-year deal.
"Mostert will turn 33 in April, but that isn’t stopping him from continuing his NFL career," PFF wrote. "Injuries derailed his 2024 season with the Dolphins, causing him to miss six games.
"He finished with just 87 carries after nearly 400 combined rushing attempts in 2022 and 2023. Despite the reduced workload, he still forced 16 missed tackles and recorded 10 explosive runs.
"While many expect the Raiders to add a significant backfield piece in the draft, Mostert currently appears to be in line for a major role in Las Vegas."
Mostert spent the past few seasons in Miami so he can catch the ball and while his production has dropped, he still has the wheels to take it to the house at any moment.
The Raiders also added several pieces on defense to help out stars Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
For Miller, this might be the brightest the Raiders have looked from both a roster and organizational standpoint since he was drafted. It's exciting times in Sin City.
