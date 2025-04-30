UCLA Football Family Remembers Beloved Andrea Donahue
UCLA football lost a beloved member of its family on Sunday as Andrea Donahue, wife of legendary Bruins coach Terry Donahue, passed away.
Andrea was as big a supporter of Bruins football as there was. And her love for the program was mutual.
On Tuesday, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster made sure to acknowledge the Donahue family and their loss.
"First, I want to start this off giving the Donahue family condolences," Foster said as he began his media availability. "Mrs. Donahue passed away Sunday, and she was just somebody that just meant a lot to the program, to UCLA.
"And I know a lot of former players are -- she was somebody that just cared about you and always made you feel wanted and accepted. When I got the job, she let me in on a fun fact that her husband was actually hired on the exact same day that I was hired, Feb. 12. So, that actually meant something to me.
"But I went to school with her daughter, Jen, so I've known the family for a long time, but I just wanted to give my condolences to them and help them through this hard time."
UCLA legend Troy Aikman, who played under Jerry, extended his condolences as well, via Instagram.
"Andrea Donahue’s passing marks the end of an incredible chapter," Aikman wrote. "She now joins Coach Terry Donahue — my former coach and one of the most important mentors in my life. Together, they lived with purpose, love, and a devotion to others that left a mark on everyone they knew.
"Andrea treated us players like family, and that’s how they lived — with open arms and open hearts. My prayers are with their daughters, son-in-laws, grandkids and extended family as we remember a life so beautifully lived"
Terry was on UCLA's staff from 1971 to 1995. He started his career with the program as its offensive line coach, a role he held for five seasons before becoming head coach. He was at the helm for 20 seasons.
During his reign, Terry led UCLA to five Pac-10 championships. He also won the Pac-10 Coach of the Year Award twice (1985 and 1993).
The longtime coach also played defensive tackle for two seasons at UCLA.
Terry was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He passed away in 2021.
Andrea is survived by her daughters Nicole, Michele and Jennifer, who Foster mentioned.
