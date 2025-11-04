Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Convinced Cardinals QB Change Is Permanent After ‘MNF’ Win
Jacoby Brissett led the Cardinals into AT&T Stadium and took down the Cowboys in what was a statement win. The victory snaps a five-game losing skid, and has also seemingly raised some questions about the quarterback position in Arizona.
Kyler Murray has missed the last three games while nursing a foot injury. Brissett has played well in Murray’s absence, perhaps enough so for the Cardinals to reconsider their depth chart.
At least, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck certainly seemed to think so.
In the closing minutes of Monday night’s game, Buck and Aikman discussed Brissett’s play and questioned whether Murray would return as the starter when he’s fully healthy.
“I don’t know how you take (Brissett) off the field,” said Buck.
“I don’t know how they can. And I don’t know that they will,” Aikman added.
Since taking over starting duties, Brissett has thrown for six touchdown passes and just one interception. He’s had three straight games with 260-plus passing yards and has completed 65% of his passes. He’s also developed a strong rapport with his receivers, including standout tight end Trey McBride, who has four touchdowns in his last three games.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said after Monday’s game that Murray would be the starter when he’s healthy, but it’s certainly eye-opening that both Buck and Aikman seemed to agree that Brissett had done enough to potentially sway the team’s hand, or at least get that conversation rolling.
Arizona will take the field again on Sunday, Nov. 9 in a divisional matchup against the Seahawks, so Murray’s status will again be something to monitor throughout the week.