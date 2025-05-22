Podcast: What is UCLA's Path to a Big Ten Championship?
The UCLA Bruins have not competed in a conference championship since 2012 and are eager to return to the top of the standings to have a chance at raising a trophy. Now entering their second season in the Big Ten, does this current team have a chance at making an appearance this year?
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the path that the Bruins would need to follow if they wanted to appear in the Big Ten championship game this year. It is doable, but not likely with the star-studded teams involved.
You can watch the episode below:
Looking at the expected top teams in the Big Ten this season, the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes and preseason No. 1-ranked Penn State are going to be the top two that the Bruins would need to beat out if they wanted a shot at the title game. They play both schools this year.
It seems that the criteria to reach a Big Ten title game are to have at most one loss. Seeing the Bruins' schedule as not the toughest in the conference, they should be able to earn eight or nine wins fairly easily. It will be the two contests against Penn State and the Buckeyes that could pose issues.
That is without defending Big Ten champs, Oregon, making another deep run into the College Football Playoff and attempting to become repeat champions in the conference. Other than those three schools, it is fairly wide open for the Bruins to earn some key wins and get to the top.
UCLA will battle Penn State at home on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Week 6 of the regular season. It will be their toughest test to that point in the season, and if it is able to gut out a win against a very good Nittany Lion team, this Bruin team will be taken a lot more seriously in the conference.
If the Bruins are able to pull out the upset win at home, they will need to survive the next four weeks before facing a dominant Buckeye team. It would be very unlikely for UCLA to defeat both Penn State and Ohio State in the same season, so being able to split those games, 1-1, is a program victory.
That would leave the Bruins with two familiar foes to finish the year, and if they wanted any chance of making the conference title game, they would need to win both. Taking down Washington at home and bitter rival USC on the road will be tall tasks, but something that is certainly doable.
With UCLA taking care of business at the end of the season, with the one blemish being a loss to Ohio State, the Bruins would hold an 11-1 record and certainly would be a Top 25 team in the country. That should be just enough for the Bruins to reach the title game and compete for a Big Ten trophy.
However, there is a small caveat from last season that may be a factor. The Indiana Hoosiers went 11-1 with their lone loss to Ohio State and were left out of the title game. Just like the Buckeyes missed the Big Ten championship due to their major upset loss to Michigan.
One loss does not guarantee an appearance.
