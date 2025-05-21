Podcast: What Will UCLA's Toughest Game Be This Year?
The UCLA Bruins are seeking a bounce-back season after a disappointing year in 2024. They will be facing a much milder schedule than last season, but playing in the Big Ten certainly brings its difficulties. The Bruins will have a few tough games on their hands this fall.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' toughest games this season, their second year in the Big Ten. It is not the toughest schedule, but there are some games that will pose issues for the Bruins.
You can watch the episode below:
Week 6 vs. Penn State
After three non-conference matchups and a road bout with Northwestern, the Bruins will face their toughest test to that point of the season. Penn State is the preseason No. 1 overall team in the country, per ESPN, and is looking to exact revenge from a Big Ten championship loss.
It will be very difficult for the Bruins to pull out a win against this Nittany Lion team, even as a home game at the Rose Bowl. With Penn State quarterback Drew Allar being a top mocked pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he will be slinging the ball around the yard, making it a long day for UCLA.
Week 11 at Ohio State
Heading to Columbus, Ohio in the middle of November is not going to be pleasant for a team that is used to 75 degrees and sunny every day of the year. Not to mention, they will be facing the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ohio Stadium, or "The Horeshoe," is one of the most difficult places to play in all of college football, and Bruin quarterback Nico Iamaleava learned that the hard way last season in the first round of the College Football Playoff with the Tennessee Volunteers. Ohio State beat Iamalaeava, 42-17.
Week 12 vs. Washington
Despite being a matchup that the Bruins have much more familiarity with than the previous matchups mentioned, UCLA's track record against head coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies is dreadful. The Bruins have lost three of the last five meetings, including a brutal 31-19 loss this past year.
Fisch, the former UCLA offensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2017, has since been the head coach at both Arizona and Washington, holding a 3-1 record over the Bruins since leaving the program. He will once again make it tough for the Bruins to find a much-needed conference win.
Week 13 at USC
One of the most storied rivalries in all of college football, this will always be a difficult game for the Bruins, no matter the talent on either side. After a disappointing 19-13 loss to the Trojans at home last season, UCLA has to find a way to right the ship against their crosstown foe.
CBS Sports ranks USC as the No. 8 team in the Big Ten preseason power rankings, while the Bruins are 12th. The Trojans have historically been a dominant program, producing a Heisman Trophy winner just two seasons ago, they will always be an issue for UCLA and one of the toughest next year.
