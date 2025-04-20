What will UCLA's Record Be With Iamaleava Addition?
The UCLA Bruins are expected to make one of the biggest splashes of the college football offseason when they add former Tennessee Volunteers freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava. With his presence, this team will be much better than their original expectations to open up the offseason.
A star quarterback added to the roster will be a major game-changer for a team's season. Here is an updated schedule prediction with the expected landing of Iamaleava:
Week 1 vs. Utah
The Bruins are looking at a strong start to the season with a decisive win over the Utah Utes, opening up their season at the Rose Bowl. Having Iamaleava is only going to make the lead larger and victory bigger. The Utes finished 5-7 last year, the same record as UCLA.
Bruins WIN (1-0)
Week 2 at UNLV
The offensive firepower will remain consistent as the Bruins travel to Las Vegas, Nev. for their first road game of the season. Despite having a strong season at 11-3 in 2024, the Rebels' defense will not be enough for Iamaleava's running ability and explosive arm. Bruins win big once again.
Bruins WIN (2-0)
Week 3 vs. New Mexico
Iamaleava will continue to tear up the non-conference competition as he takes on a Lobos team that also finished 5-7, a season ago. Being their second home game, UCLA's newest star will begin to feel comfortable at the Rose Bowl, having his best game in a Bruin uniform.
Bruins WIN (3-0)
Week 4 - BYE
In my original schedule prediction, the Bruins handle their non-conference opponents with ease as they set in for a difficult Big Ten schedule. I projected them to finish the season 7-5 with several losses to top-tier conference opponents, but they may earn a few more with Iamaleava at the helm.
Week 5 at Northwestern - Win
The Wildcats continue to struggle, competing in the Big Ten. They finished tied for the second-worst record at 4-8 last year with a defense that allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the conference (231.8 yards per game). Iamaleava will exploit that heavily, sending the Northwestern home crowd disappointed.
Bruins WIN (4-0)
Week 6 vs. Penn State - Loss
This will be the first big test of the year for Iamaleava and the Bruins, stacking up with a Nittany Lion team that made a Big Ten championship game and College Football Playoff. The star quarterback will struggle for the first time all season, suffering the first loss of the season.
Bruins LOSE (4-1)
Week 7 at Michigan State - Win
The travel schedule will begin to weigh on Iamaleava and UCLA at this point in the season. At no point in their schedule do they play back-to-back games at home or on the road. Despite the travel fatigue that will begin to set in, Iamaleava and the Bruins will have a better, more talented roster than MSU.
Bruins WIN (5-1)
Week 8 vs. Maryland - Win
If the Bruins win five of their six games, a home matchup with the Terrapins will be an opportunity for the program to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2023. They will achieve that goal with Iamaleava exposing a Maryland defense that allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game last year.
Bruins WIN (6-1)
Week 9 at Indiana - Win
The Hoosiers are losing a ton of key pieces from last year's 13-1 team that made a College Football Playoff appearance, including Bruins' new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, the mastermind of the high-powered Indiana offense. It feels like a one-and-done type of situation in Bloomington.
Bruins WIN (7-1)
Week 10 vs Nebraska - Loss
This will be Iamaleava's first time playing against a Cornhusker team that is hungry for revenge. A newfound rivalry in the Big Ten sprouted last season when the Bruins went into Lincoln, Neb., earning a 27-20 win. Despite the star quarterback's efforts, it will be an upset loss at the Rose Bowl.
Bruins LOSS (7-2)
Week 11 at Ohio State - Loss
Iamaleava will get a crack at the team that eliminated his former Volunteers from last year's College Football Playoff. He will not exact his revenge as he will not be able to play both sides of the ball. The Buckeye offense will be too much for UCLA's growing defensive unit.
Bruins LOSE (7-3)
Week 12 vs. Washington - Loss
Washington head coach Jedd Fisch has had the Bruins' number ever since he left the program's coaching staff in 2017. The tradition will continue as he dials up a strong game plan to combat Iamaleava's strong passing ability while taking away the run with a stellar defensive secondary.
Bruins LOSE (7-4)
Week 13 at USC - Win
Iamaleava will learn throughout the season how important the Crosstown Showdown means to this program. It will be his first taste of a true, in-state rivalry, as Tennessee did not have much of one in his freshman season.
The Bruins will lay it all out, seeking to win eight or more games for the fourth time in the past five years. Iamaleava will upset the Coliseum crowd with a fabulous performance, hoping to lead UCLA to make it back-to-back road rivalry wins.
Bruins WIN (8-4)
