Answering Questions about UCLA/Big Ten From Recent Review Pt. 2
In a recent Big Ten football preview from ESPN, four experts -- Max Olson, Adam Rittenberg, Jake Trotter and Paolo Uggetti --answered questions about the 2025 season, including some specifically about UCLA. So, let's answer some of those same questions with a different perspective.
Who is this year's Indiana?
As much as I like to give original answers, I have to go with Illinois. While Washington is my sleeper team, it just made the College Football Playoff two seasons ago, so the Huskies wouldn't count. Iowa would make a lot of sense, and I do have it making the playoff, but it has been such a successful program for a long time that it doesn't feel like an Indiana.
Illinois is rolling, winning 10 games in 2024. It returns a bunch of starters, has continually improved as a program under Bret Bielema and has a winnable schedule.
New coaches/schemes to watch?
Ryan Walters at Washington may be must-watch TV. Forget Walters' time at Purdue; this was a man who commanded a fear-inducing defense at Illinois that sent Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin to the NFL. With Arizona transfer cornerback Tacario Davis, Washington could be stomping opponents in 2025.
UCLA Position of intrigue?
Wide receiver. Obviously, this is a position that has been talked about time and time again, but the pass-catching talent currently possessed by the Bruins is jaw-dropping. I'm calling my shot, UCLA will have one receiver with conference honors at the end of next season. My guess is Mikey Matthews.
UCLA Player to watch?
Anthony Woods. We haven't seen him play at this level yet but Idaho has been producing top portal talent under then head coach Jason Eck. Eck has a smart philosophy in his approach for player retainment, often encouraging players to seek opportunities at the right time.
While things did not work out at Utah, that may be a benefit as Woods' body has not had to endure the physical challenge of daily contact as he overcame injury. Woods was electric with Idaho and may be the man to run UCLA back to the glory days.
