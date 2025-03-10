REPORT: What UCLA's Narrative Will Be Next Season
There is one priority for UCLA and head coach DeShaun Foster in 2025. That's win.
Whatever the team wants to do in terms of recruiting and branding, none of it matters if the Bruins don't win. Being only one win away from bowl eligibility in 2024, Foster isn't far from his goal as stories about the Bruins are being written.
One of them comes in a Big Ten preview from ESPN's Paolo Uggetti, who shared his opinions of what narratives will be shared about UCLA this year.
The Bruins spring storyline will be all about the offense.
"DeShaun Foster's second season as the Bruins' head coach begins with a lot of question marks and plenty of new faces," Uggetti wrote. "Foster revamped almost his entire staff after UCLA finished 5-7 last year. Tino Sunseri is in from Indiana as the team's next offensive coordinator, and he'll be tasked with trying to recharge an offense that was one of the least productive in the conference last season."
The major thing will be finding out if UCLA's shortcomings on offense during the 2024 season were a product of Foster's program, Eric Bieniemy's scheme, or another factor pertaining to timing and/ or personnel.
Uggetti's position of intrigue for UCLA is the offensive line.
"With a new offensive line coach in Andy Kwon, the Bruins have prioritized the line by bringing in a number of key transfers, including tackle Courtland Ford from Kentucky, interior lineman Julian Armella from Florida State and Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma, as well as K.D. Arnold from Jacksonville State," Uggetti wrote.
Under Chip Kelly, UCLA used to send offensive linemen to the NFL at a near-annual rate. Kwon's work at Arkansas State should speak for itself, proving he can get UCLA back to that level.
Uggetti's player to watch is transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar.
"With Dante Moore departing last year for Oregon, Ethan Garbers finally running out of eligibility and Justyn Martin entering the transfer portal, Foster had to reach into the portal for a signal caller with some experience," Uggetti wrote. "Enter Joey Aguilar. The Appalachian State quarterback returns to his home state with one more year of eligibility after finishing his senior year at App State with 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns."
If Aguilar is the starter come fall, he may link up with his old Appalachian State teammate, Kaedin Robinson, for some deep bombs, but consistency will be key. If Aguilar can put the ball on the money, he will have one of the most underrated pass-catching cores in the Big Ten at his disposal.
