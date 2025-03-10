Answering Questions about UCLA/Big Ten From Recent Review Pt. 1
In a recent Big Ten football preview from ESPN, four experts -- Max Olson, Adam Rittenberg, Jake Trotter and Paolo Uggetti -- answered questions about the 2025 season, including some specifically about UCLA. So, let's answer some of those same questions with a different perspective.
Q: Newcomer to keep an eye on?
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski. I wanted to go with a different answer to everyone else so I picked a player that has been lighting up the FCS for years. Quarterback Mark Gronowski used to sling it in the snow for South Dakota State.
For the first time in a long time, Iowa appears to have a legit gunslinger with an arm at quarterback, and in consideration of the strengths of the program and the strides the offense took in 2025, Gronowski has the skill and athleticism to take the Hawkeyes to the playoff.
Q: Potential breakout player?
I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Washington quarterback Desmond Williams Jr is simply that dude, and in a Jedd Fisch program, he's being groomed for greatness. Expect Williams to strike fear in defenses as he helps the Huskies compete for the Big Ten title.
Q: Can the conference win a third straight natty?
Absolutely. Ohio State looks as strong as ever, Oregon has reloaded, Michigan should be back with Bryce Underwood, and who knows which other Big Ten team could shock. Penn State remains as dangerous as ever with Nicholas Singleton and Kayton Allen returning, plus the addition of Jim Knowles may finally take them over the hump.
Iowa looks to be back, Illinois might have their best team of the millennium, and USC has some playmakers that people are not talking about.
While Notre Dame should remain as good as ever, and the SEC will have their teams, the Big Ten has been owning the NIL landscape, and there is really no reason why the Big Ten should give up the national title crown.
Q: What is UCLA's Spring storyline?
What does DeShaun Foster do to inspire confidence in the fanbase? This is a big prove-it year, especially for boosters and the NIL collective. Wins equal more confidence, more confidence means more money. That's the goal of 2025. Win.
