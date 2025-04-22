Will Utah Join UCLA as a Member of the Big Ten?
UCLA is one of four West Coast teams that represent the Big Ten. Recently, the conference has welcomed the idea of making an addition, considering a move for Utah, one of the most consistent programs in college football.
According to sports columnist Jim Williams, the idea has gained some momentum within UCLA's home conference.
"This week spoke to three Big Ten officials who are part of the vetting team who look into possible new members," Williams wrote. "To sum up what they told me... There's a great deal to like about Utah football and we feel they would be a good fit. But they are a lock. We have plenty of candidates to go over before we explore adding more teams. At this point no one is a lock."
To clarify the language, Williams reiterated that no one is a lock, making Utah one of several teams the conference is interested in.
There are several hurdles that both sides would have to get over to make this happen, including what Utah would owe the Big 12 to exit. Utah joined the Big 12 in 2024.
However, Utah has a small but impressive history with the Big Ten. Head coach Kyle Whittingham is the most underrated head coach in college football. He, with Urban Meyer as his co-head coach, won the 2005 Fiesta Bowl. Utah was the first team from a non-automatic qualifying BCS conference to play and then win a BCS bowl game.
Once Whittingham took over the program, he won one Mountain West title before moving his Utes to the Pac-12, where he coached in four Pac-12 title games, winning two of them.
In 2008, Whittingham's Utes went to Michigan and defeated the Wolverines in The Big House. Utah went 13-0 that year, defeating Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.
Whittingham has coached in two Rose Bowl games, losses to Penn State and Ohio State, games in which Utah performed above expectations.
From a football perspective, the move makes sense. Especially for the Big Ten's West Coast schools in terms of travel.
However financially it doesn't work at this time and thus the move in unlikely to happen anytime soon.
The Big Ten is making moves west, moving their media days to Las Vegas, and there is speculation they may be interested in bringing the Big Ten Championship Game to Vegas as well.
Something to keep an eye on as UCLA opens its 2025 season against Utah in Pasadena.
