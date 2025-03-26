Making Observations About UCLA, Big Ten From Recent Mock Draft
In a recent mock draft conducted by myself and other experts, certain trends have started to reveal themselves about when and where certain UCLA and Big Ten football players may go in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are several takeaways from the mock.
Both Illinois WRs Pat Bryant and Zahkari Franklin were drafted, both as Day 3 picks.
Abdul Carter fell out of the top five. While unlikely in the real world, the result came as three quarterbacks were selected with the top nine picks.
Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo are likely to be the only two Bruins selected in this draft cycle, as the other eligible players will likely sign undrafted free agent contracts. Schwesinger has continually gone before Oladejo, and it seems Schwesinger will go on Day 2 as Oladejo likely goes Day 3.
If the Los Angeles Chargers have Colston Loveland available at the 22nd pick, they may select another player with the pick and then trade back into the first to select Loveland. The Bills pick at 30, while the Chiefs pick at 31. Unless the Bills want Loveland, which is unlikely as they have Dalton Kincaid, the Chargers may trade for their pick, using the leverage of potentially letting Loveland fall to the Chiefs in order to double-dip.
Both Michigan running backs, Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings were Day 3 picks. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham were early first-round picks, while Kenneth Grant fell out of the first round.
Oregon Tez Johnson's NFL Combine performance didn't hurt him that much as he was a day-two pick. His quarterback Dillion Gabriel was one of three Big Ten quarterbacks selected. Gabriel is joined by Ohio State's Will Howard and Indiana's Kurtis Rourke.
Several Big Ten teams did not see a player drafted. Offensive linemen went early and often. Ohio State's Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson, Purdue's Marcus Mbow, Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery, Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr, and USC's Jonah Monheim were some of the more popular options.
Outside of Will Johnson, there seems to not be a lot of love given to Big Ten defensive backs as it would take until Day 3 to see a third one selected after Ohio State's Denzel Burke got in at the day two buzzer.
