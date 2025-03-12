Answering Questions About UCLA/Big Ten From Recent Review Pt. 3
It's speculation season. and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli recently asked a question for every team in the Big Ten regarding their biggest concern or unknown entering the 2025 season.
So, let's answer some of them as UCLA may have to find the answers for themselves.
Michigan. Is the future now with Bryce Underwood?
It is. Underwood is a genetic freak who dazzles every time he steps on the football field. Michigan, despite being devoid of several stars against Ohio State and then virtually all of their stars against Alabama, somehow pulled off victories in those scenarios and now Underwood is stepping into said environment.
Michigan is desperate to prove that last year was a one-off off so expect HC Sherrone Moore to be in his bag come August.
Michigan State. Will Aidan Chiles make the leap?
I hope so but it doesn't seem likely if he remains at Michigan State. While it is hard to dive into the details due to unconfirmed reports, there is something odd about the Jonathan Smith era in East Lancing and unless things change, Chiles will not have the support needed to exceed.
However, Chiles himself needs to control the things he can control. One of those things is the amount of turnovers he creates. Until he fixes that, he'll never make the leap.
Oregon. Is Dante Moore ready for the big time?
He is. Former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore had one of the most hot and cold seasons I've ever witnessed in my life at UCLA and when he was cold, he was freezing cold. The good thing is that Dan Lanning's program at Oregon works as a space heater for quarterbacks, getting the most out of Bo Nix and Dillion Gabriel. Moore will follow in their footsteps.
Penn State. Can QB Drew Allar get this team over the hump?
The optimist says yes. The realist says no. While Allar's time at Penn State coincides with arguably the worst era of wide receivers James Franklin has ever had, that's no excuse for Allar's constant failures against top opposition.
While harsh, he is the reason why Penn State could not beat Ohio State in 2023 and 2024. He is also the reason why they lost to Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals.
There are so many questions to be answered. Can fall come already?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.