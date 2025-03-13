Answering Questions About UCLA/Big Ten From Recent Review Pt. 4
It's speculation season. and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli recently asked a question for every team in the Big Ten regarding their biggest concern or unknown entering the 2025 season.
So, let's answer some of them as UCLA may have to find the answers for themselves.
Washington - What does Demond Williams Jr. have in store?
Short-term answer. Electricity. Long-term answer. Greatness. Williams Jr has been groomed to be a Heisman-caliber quarterback, and he's benefitted from the continuity of Jedd Fisch's offensive staff. He can run, he can pass, and he will embarrass defenses in 2025.
In his start in the Sun Bowl against Louisville, Williams balled out. He went 26/32 for 374 yards, five total touchdowns, and only one interception. He added 48 yards on the ground in a losing effort.
Indiana - Can the Hoosiers strike transfer gold again?
Yes. They already have. Fernando Mendoza is a perfect quarterback to replace Kurtis Rourke. Roman Hemby was a nightmare at Maryland for opposing defenses, and they have beefed up their offensive line. While the team may not emulate the success of last season, the players will break out under Cignetti's direction.
Iowa - Is the offense fixed for real this time?
It is. They finally have a quarterback in Mark Gronowski, a quarterback that defenses actually have to be concerned about. While Kaleb Johnson will be missed, Iowa continues to churn out excellent offensive linemen, and they do enough to keep the ground game productive.
Gronowski may be the most gifted Iowa quarterback since Brad Banks. He will run with the football, and considering his arm, teams will have to respect play-action plays. This may be Iowa's most dangerous offense in over two decades.
UCLA - What will Tino Sunseri bring to the offense?
Balance, stability, confidence and an offensive structure built for the collegiate game. UCLA could've gotten so much more out of Ethan Garbers, T.J. Harden, J. Michael Sturdivant, and Logan Loya last year had they hired Sunseri instead of Eric Bieniemy, but it is what it is.
Sunseri is here now, and he will exceed. He has his QB, his pass catchers, and his running backs. The only question will be if the offensive line holds up, and considering OL coach Andy Kwon's track record, they will.
Big Ten season can't get here soon enough.
