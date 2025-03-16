Answering Questions About UCLA/Big Ten From Recent Review Pt. 5
It's speculation season. and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli recently asked a question for every team in the Big Ten regarding their biggest concern or unknown entering the 2025 season.
So, let's answer some of them as UCLA may have to find the answers for themselves.
Ohio State - Rebuild or reload?
At Ohio State, there is no such thing as a rebuild. The only down year the Buckeyes have had in recent memory is after the NCAA handed down extremely egregious sanctions on the program. Fortunately for Ohio State, it doesn't need to worry about a full rebuild in 2025, as its roster is full of playmakers.
While the team did suffer several major losses, they still have Biletnikoff favorite Jeremiah Smith and starting corner Davison Igbinosun. Plus, new expected starting quarterback Julian Sayin looks like he could be Ohio State's next All-American quarterback.
Maryland - Will a new roster lead to better results?
That's the thought, especially gaining some speed at the quarterback position with former Bruin Justyn Martin. Martin will be under the tutelage of one of the best quarterback coaches in the country in Pep Hamilton.
To be blunt, this is put up or shut up time for the Terrapins, more importantly for Mike Locksley. There are a lot of reasons to believe that if he doesn't secure a winning season, he will lose his job. With a new roster comes a new opportunity to build a winning culture, and I expect Locksley to get the job done.
Nebraska - Can the defense handle its losses?
I hope so. College Football is better when Nebraska is good. However, the Cornhuskers are losing several big-time defenders to the NFL Draft/ graduation. Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson lead a list of solid Cornhuskers who won't be back in 2025.
Here is the thing. Matt Rhule has done a great job in his first two seasons trying to rebuild the program. The problem is that he has suffered two straight mid-season collapses, and with all those losses plus a new defensive coordinator, I'm going to say no, Nebraska can't handle those losses.
Wisconsin - What does the offense look like?
Much more run-based. That's a guarantee. Wisconsin has a new offensive coordinator in Jeff Grimes, a new quarterback in Billy Edwards, and pressure to secure a winning season.
The only questions when it comes to Wisconsin's offense are: Will it only run the ball out of shotgun and do they have the receivers to set up a passing game based off a potentially successful rushing attack?
The Big Ten could be on the verge of the conference's most exciting season yet.
