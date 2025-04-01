Answering Questions About UCLA/Big Ten Win Predictions Pt. 5
It's prediction season for Big Ten football, and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli made his picks on how well each team in the conference will perform in 2025.
"Expectations often define success," Fornelli wrote. "A team could go 10-2 during the regular season and make the College Football Playoff, and leave fans underwhelmed because it was picked to win a conference or national title. Meanwhile, a team projected to win four games can create a positive buzz around the program with a. 7-6 campaign that includes a bowl win."
Thus let's answer questions about whether these Big Ten teams are able to meet or exceed expectations. Fornelli claims UCLA will win more than four games in 2024. Let's see how its conference foes stack up.
Will Penn State have more than 10 wins?
"This is one of those spots where if the Nittany Lions don't go over the total, it'll feel like a disappointment," Fornelli wrote. "There's been so much put into retaining players on the roster, as well as poaching Jim Knowles from Ohio State.
"There's an all-in feel to this team that they need to deliver on. I think they will in the regular season. After that? Who knows?"
Over the past several seasons, outside of Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State has been virtually unbeatable in Big Ten play. They only play Ohio State this year and have a relatively easy schedule. However, there are two trap games for the Nittany Lions. At home against Oregon and on the road at UCLA. For that reason, I disagree with Fornelli and say Penn State has at least two losses considering the current state of affairs.
Will Wisconsin have more than five wins?
"It's a make-or-break season for Luke Fickell," Fornelli wrote. "The embattled Badgers coach has gone 12-13 in two seasons at Wisconsin, and saw the schools' 22-year bowl streak end last year. There have been major changes since, but I don't know how impactful they'll be. Also, the schedule is assault and battery.
"The Badgers will be on the road for games against Alabama, Michigan and Oregon. But, hey, at least they get Ohio State at home, right!? All in all, of the nine Big Ten opponents on the schedule, eight made a bowl last season."
As much as I want to stop bashing the Badgers and I think they will be much improved in 2025, especially with an emphasis on the run game, I have to agree with Fornelli. The Badgers' schedule is just too much and Fornelli projects wins for Wisconsin against Iowa and Washington, wins I do not see.
It might be another tough year in Madison.
