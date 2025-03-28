UCLA, Big Ten Power Rankings Pt.4
UCLA is looking for 2025 to be a defining year for the program but in order to achieve what the program wants to achieve, they will need to establish themselves on the winning side of the Big Ten. After what was a wild 2024, here is a new power ranking, grading each team on their current roster, coaching staff, and predicted ability to win in 2025.
UCLA will have to face a tough travel schedule as well. However, considering the results of last season, the Bruins have done well on the road. Will they be able to emulate that at home?
In Part 1, Ohio State, Penn State Oregon and Washington took the first four spots in the rankings.
In Part 2, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and USC took spots 5-8.
In Part 3, Indiana, Minnesota, UCLA, and Nebraska took spots 9-12.
13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Greg Schiano has done it once again. He's made the most out of what he's got at Rutgers, achieving the program's first back-to-back winning seasons since it joined the Big Ten. After achieving the program's first winning season since 2014 back in 2023, Schiano has proven he can replace talent on his roster.
However, 2025 might be his biggest challenge yet as the loss of Kyle Monangai leaves a massive problem in terms of Rutgers' ability to produce offense. The team also ends its season playing Ohio State and then Penn State.
14. Maryland Terrapins
Mike Locksley's future as the head man of Maryland could be decided within the first four games of next season. Collegiate programs have made it clear that if a house is to be restored, it is better to rid the former administration earlier than later, and Locksley is on the hottest of hot seats.
The Terrapins have a very winnable non-conference schedule, but a week four matchup at Wisconsin could be a win at all costs type of event.
15. Wisconsin Badgers
The narrative painted by me about Wisconsin has been negative to say the least, and for good reason. However, there does seem to be a sense of change in Madison, and considering Wisconsin stuck to its tradition of extending head coach Luke Fickell by one year, it indicates he has a bit of time to turn things around.
