UCLA, Big Ten Power Rankings Pt.1
UCLA is looking for 2025 to be a defining year for the program but in order to achieve what the program wants to achieve, they will need to establish themselves on the winning side of the Big Ten. After what was a wild 2024, here is a new power ranking, grading each team on their current roster, coaching staff, and predicted ability to win in 2025.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
The defending national champions have the best wide receiver in college football returning in Jeremiah Smith and a quarterback with the arm to help Smith break every single-season record in college football. New quarterback Julian Sayin could be a Heisman candidate at the end of the season.
The problem is that Ohio State had to replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators. There are questions if new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline can be a solid play caller and if new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia can adjust to the collegiate game.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
Unlike Ohio State, Penn State is returning their quarterback in Drew Allar, with some believing that had Allar left Happy Valley for the 2025 NFL Draft, he would have been a first-round pick. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are returning for another year and have playoff experience.
Penn State also picked up an added bonus in former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles jumping ship in Columbus and landing in State College. Those could be the moves that change the tides of the Big Ten.
3. Oregon Ducks
Oregon remains a dominant powerhouse with the resources to take advantage of the NIL era, having a coaching staff that is on the verge of producing consistent championship results. For the Ducks, having another player be the team's quarterback for the third straight year is not an easy task.
Until former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore proves he can be the winner Oregon needs, he remains their biggest question mark.
4. Washington Huskies
Washington may be the most surprising team to open this list, but as mentioned in the past, they have a playmaker quarterback, an established running back, a proven offensive scheme, and a new defensive identity.
Jedd Fisch is the king of rebuilds and he'll have Washington rolling in 2025.
