BREAKING: 4-Star RB Opts for Washington Over UCLA
Four-star Valencia (Calif.) running back Brian Bonner officially announced his commitment to Washington on Tuesday, he told Hayes Fawcett for Rivals.
UCLA and DeShaun Foster were reportedly in serious contention to land the hometown, sixth-ranked running back in the nation. This marks yet another recruiting battle loss for the Bruins among a few others at the end of June and the beginning of July.
Bonner also had an interest in Penn State and Nebraska throughout his recruiting trail, but it ultimately came down to UCLA and Washington in the end.
Bruin Report Online reporter Tracy Pierson reported that UCLA's chances to land the highly-touted back were increasing on July 2.
"The feeling is that UCLA has a real chance to win the Bonner sweepstakes over its arch recruiting nemesis, Washington," Pierson wrote. "Coming out of the UCLA official visit in mid-May there was some buzz that UCLA was his leader. He's also visited Washington and Nebraska, but there is one big official visit remaining: Penn State June 13th. The Nittany Lions' have done a tremendous job of recruiting and develop running backs and while its the furthest, that track record helps. Still, he has been a priority for Foster from the jump - he was the first 2026 running back Foster offered after his promotion to head coach."
Bonner would have been a massive addition to an already historically great Bruins recruiting class, which now sits at No. 20 in the nation, after reaching peaks of seventh in the middle of June.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated Bonner in May. Here's what he had to say about the new Huskie:
"Bonner is among the top running backs in the country and has the kind of all around game that should allow him to play early in college. Has an athletic 6-foot-0, 190 pound frame with plenty of room to fill out and should easily be able to carry 220 pounds or so in the next few years. He’s a speed back who can hit the home run from anywhere on the field and is always a threat to break off a big gainer. Has a track background and his speed shows up on the football field as well. Is both quick and top end fast and can hit the hole with suddenness.
"Able to be at full speed after just a few strides and has some wiggle and make you miss ability in the hole as well. Can really turn the corner and once he gets out in the open field, he’s going out run just about any defender, no matter what kind of angle they have on him. Really separates himself from other backs as a pass catcher and has played some slot and outside receiver during his prep career. Catches the ball very naturally and not just on screens but can get vertical as well. Tough to find a real weakness in his game and with his size, explosiveness and skill set, Bonner has a chance to be very special at the next level."
