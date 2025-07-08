REPORT: 4-Star RB Brian Bonner Set to Make Decision
Four-star Valencia (Calif.) running back Brian Bonner is one of the most touted backs in the class of 2026 and is set to make his decision between UCLA and Washington soon,
Tracy Pierson, lead reporter for Bruin Report Online, released an update on Bonner's commitment date and where the Bruins stand with him.
"Sources have said Bonner has made his decision and will be announcing soon," Pierson said.
It was previously reported that, although Washington has been in the lead for a while, UCLA's chances to land Bonner are increasing by the day.
"It appears it's a UCLA/UW battle for Bonner, and the word is that he could be leaning to the Huskies," Pierson said on June 24.
He then updated intel on Bonner on Wednesday, stating "The feeling is that UCLA has a real chance to win the Bonner sweepstakes over its arch recruiting nemesis, Washington."
In the same June 24 report, which highlighted the many prospects linked to UCLA, he revealed why Bonner is such a priority beyond his star rating and what the Bruins' chances have been through the recruiting process.
"Bonner is the No. 6-ranked running back in the nation, and a guy who could come in and get immediate playing time as a freshman and be a potential All-Big Ten-level player," Pierson said on his priority. "UCLA hasn't had a running back recruit like that since, well, a long time. Right now UCLA's running back depth chart needs an injection of elite talent, and DeShaun Foster, the ex-UCLA running back, needs a running back to help create a signature running attack, and be his poster boy for the program. And it'd be great if it was a local L.A. kid like Bonner. "
Bonner would be a tremendous addition to an already stellar 2026 UCLA recruiting staff and, quite frankly, Foster's highlight recruit in his tenure in Westwood. Foster just wrapped up a dominant June recruiting trail, where he landed 15 of his 21 total pledges to the class. Bonner has been on his radar since taking the job and something tells me Foster is throwing the kitchen sink in the dwindling days of this recruitment.
