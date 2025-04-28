UCLA's Bryce Pierre Signs UDFA Deal
UCLA sent five players to the NFL by way of the draft this weekend, a testament to the program's success at developing next-level talent.
Former Bruin quarterback Ethan Garbers also earned himself a ticket to the league, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers, as announced by UCLA football. And he's not the only Bruin who will get a shot at making the Panthers' roster.
UCLA football announced on Sunday that former Bruin tight end Bryce Pierre has signed with Carolina as a UDFA.
Pierre spent just one season with the Bruins after transferring over from Arizona State. He posted 94 yards on 11 receptions in 10 games, two of which he started.
Some of his more memorable outings as a Bruin were Pierre's games against Rutgers and Iowa, both of which were UCLA wins. He tallied a season-high three receptions against the Scarlet Knights, finishing with 20 receiving yards. Against the Hawkeyes, Pierre had logged a season-high 25 yards on two catches.
Pierre's story is one of resilience and defying the odds. He began his collegiate career at the JUCO level, playing at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga before going on to spend a year at Mt. SAC College in Walnut.
Pierre was rated a three-star JUCO prospect by 247Sports, which had him ranked the No. 1 tight end in JUCO and the No. 10 JUCO prospect from California.
After his lone season at Mt. SAC, Pierre transferred to Arizona State, where he played in just one game in his first season with the program. The following year, he made four starts in 12 games for the Sun Devils, recording a career-best 139 yards on 17 catches.
In his 23 games at the FBS level, Pierre totaled 233 yards on 28 catches.
Carolina, of course, was the home of UCLA coach DeShaun Foster for the bulk of his NFL career. He played six seasons. The Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft.
Foster would finish his professional career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent one season.
Garbers and both will have a chance to be teammates once again as members of the Panthers.
Please follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
You are welcome to your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.