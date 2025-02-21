UCLA Film Review: Toler Might Have a Top-5 Big Ten WR Room
While UCLA's trip to Louisiana did not end with success, the Bruins played remarkably well and considering this was DeShaun Foster's third ever game and the Bruins were coming off getting blown out at home, Foster had his guys ready to roll.
While UCLA would lose 34-17, the Bruins led at the end of the first quarter and were tied at the half. It was a 7-point game in the third quarter, but the Bruins committed too many mental errors, and they put the ball on the ground too many times to win.
However, this loss didn't come down to coaching, so we're changing it up. Upon reviewing the game, it was a breakout performance for UCLA's receiving core, and while Mikey Matthews and Kaedin Robinson may be the big new names, wide receivers coach Burl Toler III has some dudes already in the locker room.
Rico Flores Jr. is such a wild card because he has NFL talent, championship desire and an attitude that produces positive results, but considering his injury, what type of player will he be in 2025? Especially as his injury continues to puzzle everyone outside the program.
Flores is not expected back until September, so that type of injury is very concerning, but if he can come back healthy, he will be a dominant force for the Bruins.
Kwazi Gilmer is the player I'm circling to have a breakout season. Gilmer made a couple impressive catches against LSU as a freshman. He's young, his production speaks for himself but there's something about his film, his play. The way his body moves, the fluid movement in everything he does. It is indicative of greatness.
Gilmer is special and he could be the Bruins unsung hero in 2025.
The big sleeper is Carter Shaw. There's no need to question his discipline considering he's the son of former Stanford head coach David Shaw, but Carter is making his own name and his own path with some very surprising play.
He's shiftier than one might expect. He has great length, and if he develops as a pass catcher, he could be the UCLA version of Elijah Sarratt in Tino Sunseri's offense. That's 1,000-yard expectations.
Toler, the wide receiver room and the Bruins have an opportunity to do something special in 2025.
