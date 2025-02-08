Burl Toler III is Building a Wide Receiver Monster at UCLA
Whatever it took for UCLA to bring Burl Toler III over to Westwood from his native Cal, it was worth it. For a long time, it didn't make sense how Cal would be an underachieving program under Justin Wilcox and yet, they would always bring in quality wide receivers.
UCLA is familiar with one of them. J.Michael Sturdivant was a Toler recruit to Cal before he became a Bruin. Perhaps if Toler had been hired sooner, Sturdivant wouldn't have left. Who knows? Who cares?
Because Toler has not wasted a second reloading after Sturdivant and Logan Loya capped off several departures after DeShaun Foster's first year. He brought over explosive Mikey Matthews with him from Cal and then proceeded to acquire speedster Kaedin Robinson from Appalachian State.
He then was able to flip surehanded local kid Shane Rosenthal from Princeton, establishing a deeper presence in Southern California. UCLA has begun to cast a wider net over the region as Toler looks to pluck more talent.
In less than three months of work, Toler found immediate replacements for the starting wide receiver positions that have the potential to outproduce last year's Bruins.
Of course, they will have the benefit of Tino Sunseri's system, but the team still has the make plays, and Robinson and Matthews are playmakers.
"Watching Coach Toler's receivers on the field, I liked how they approached every snap," Foster said during Toler's introduction. "He not only knows the West Coast landscape and how to find the right players but what it takes to have them produce day in and day out."
And he's absolutely right. When Toler was at Cal, he was a recruiting monster because he brought guys in that he knew could develop and Toler has a long list of successes to prove it.
Nikko Remigio is about to play in the Super Bowl for Kansas City, Jeremiah Hunter caught 143 receptions, 2,056 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns at Cal before going to Washington. Nyziah Hunter balled out as a freshman before heading to Nebraska and of course Sturdivant went from Cal to UCLA to the Florida Gators.
The man has the history and his first group of guys have the film. Watch out for the Bruins in 2025.
