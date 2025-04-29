UCLA to Host One of Top Available Transfers
UCLA football has had an excellent spring when it comes to the transfer portal.
Of course, that's mostly thanks to the fact that the Bruins landed the best player in the portal, Nico Iamaleava, one of the best quarterbacks in the country, who is expected to propel UCLA's offense mightily.
Now, the Bruins are in a position to land one of the top players still left in the transfer portal. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports/CBS Sports, UCLA will host transfer offensive lineman Carson Lee from Mississippi State.
Lee is rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports and is currently the 12th-ranked available player in the transfer portal.
The transfer lineman spent two seasons at Eastern Michigan before transferring to Mississippi State this past winter. He then entered the portal again on Friday.
Lee began his collegiate career at Colorado, where he spent two seasons, playing in five games. He would transfer to EMU in the spring of 2022 and played 10 games, six of which he started, in the 2023 season after not seeing action in the 2022 campaign.
Lee was a three-star recruit from Greenwood Village, Colorado. He was ranked the No. 7 class of 2020 recruit in Colorado, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
According to Hummer, Lee will also visit West Virginia this week.
UCLA desperately needed to re-stock its offensive line room after a poor season up front last year. It did a decent job of doing so this winter, landing transfer offensive linemen Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma, K.D. Arnold from Jacksonville State, Julian Armella from Florida State and Courtland Ford from Kentucky.
The Bruins have added five transfer commits this spring: Iamaleava, his brother, Madden, Rodrick Pleasant, Jaivian Thomas and Jamier Johnson.
The spring window of the transfer portal closed on Friday, but some transfers still remain, like Lee, who are still still looking for their next destination.
Should UCLA land him, it would greatly benefit its offensive line as it looks to make a jump next season, flourishing in both the pass and run. With an improved offense, the Bruins would have an opportunity to make some noise in their second year in the Big Ten.
