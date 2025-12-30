What to Expect From Nico Iamaleava in Chesney’s System

With Nico Iamaleava returning it is time to explore expectations for the 2026 season.

Getting Iamaleava back is a major boost for Bob Chesney in Year 1 and should ease his transition to the Power Four. Still, what sounds good in theory will ultimately hinge on how quickly Iamaleava adapts to the new system and the heightened expectations that come with it.

The Floor

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) escapes the grasp of Washington Huskies defensive end Devin Hyde (52) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There are plenty of ways things could go sideways for Iamaleava in Year 1. Chief among them is whether UCLA fails to secure reliable targets and doesn’t adequately address the run game through the transfer portal. This could easily derail Iamaleava before he even takes a snap.

His floor will mostly be the Nico Iamaleava we got this season. Not bad, not good, just ok. His rushing numbers will most likely go up in Dean Kennedy's system, which hinges on whether UCLA can fix its run game as a whole. This means really getting after Wayne Knight in the portal.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava will only give what he gets in return. If the supporting cast UCLA assembles this offseason falls short, next season may end up only marginally better than the last. Ultimately, it comes down to how much UCLA is willing to invest in its quarterback.

The Ceiling

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If UCLA can add a few impactful offensive pieces this offseason, the ceiling for Nico Iamaleava is sky-high. Entering his junior year, he’s already experienced the highs and lows of college football, making this season a crucial window for real progress—especially if UCLA effectively addresses its roster holes.

If everything falls into place, Nico Iamaleava could quietly emerge as a Heisman sleeper. He has all the physical tools to be an elite quarterback, and if he’s truly surrounded by proven winners, anything less than a breakout season could feel underwhelming. The opportunity for a monster year is very real.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

However, this only happens if the surrounding cast allows it. While Kwazi Gilmer is a good player, he is not the receiver who will allow Iamaleava to have a 3,000-yard, 30-touchdown season. This is why it is imperative that the receiver room gets some help from the portal this winter.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Iamaleava will be a fun watch next season. Dean Kennedy's offense complements his playstyle well, and overall could be exactly what Iamaleava needs to take the next step. Throw a few playmakers from the portal in the mix, and Iamaleava could be one of the nation's best.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW