Building a Perfect Defense Out of Big Ten NFL Draft Prospects
The NFL has undertaken a nearly three-month evaluation of NFL prospects before April's annual NFL Draft. The Big Ten is about to display its talents as many believe the conference will challenge the SEC for most players drafted.
Putting together lists of top prospects, it would be interesting to see what an NFL defense would look like of just Big Ten defenders. That could help determine which prospects might rise and fall in the draft.
To do this, we used a nickel defense. Had we used a base 4-3 defense, Oregon's Jeffrey Bassa would have been the additional linebacker. If we used a 3-4 defense, the extra interior defensive lineman would have been Michigan's Kenneth Grant.
EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
What more can you say about Carter, he's an instant day-one starter who will deliver double-digit sacks per season. He's the most refined pass rusher I've ever seen come out of Penn State and that's a list that included Micah Parsons and Chop Robinson.
DT: Mason Graham, Michigan
Stout, feisty, hands are always working. Just like his Michigan brother Brandon Graham, Mason Graham is a nightmare on the inside.
DT: Tyliek Williams, Ohio State
Williams sets the point of attack, excels against double teams, fires his hands out, and drives with great leverage. He is a textbook defensive tackle.
DE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
A late bloomer, Sawyer has consistent play that will guarantee good but not always game-changing results. However, his instincts are unreal, and at the NFL level, and once he develops, his mind will win him more battles than he should win.
Surefire tackler with great instincts on the run while maintaining gap integrity. Leave a lot to be desired as a pass defender.
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
Higgins is a leader, a captain, a future signal caller. A man who is destined to lead but is the first man through the wall. He will have to grow into being a three-down linebacker but he's got excellent skills.
CB: Will Johnson, Michigan
One of the best corners in college football, I'll say Johnson is the best corner out of Michigan since Charles Woodson and Johnson has the ability to eclipse Woodson's illustrious career. His ball skills, anticipation, and patience make him a threat anytime a football enters his area.
CB: Tommi Hill, Nebraska
A physical corner that loves to press, Hill has these lanky arms that bat balls out of the sky. He's an opportunist who will take a gamble, but fortune favors the bold.
CB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Was highly regarded coming into the season, Burke ended up turning into the weak point of Jim Knowles' defense. However, at the NFL level, with a more condensed field, Burke could show those flashes we saw before.
S: Sebastian Castro, Iowa
Stereotypical Iowa defensive back. Fundamentally sound, physically aggressive, will make tackles in open space. The perfect play to play in a structured defense.
S: Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Winston suffered a season-ending injury during week two of the season, but he's a great run defender, solid in coverage, and he will be a force if he plays close to the line of scrimmage.
