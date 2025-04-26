UCLA's Schwesinger's First Words to Dawg Pound Nation
Former UCLA Bruins star captain linebacker Carson Schwesinger was selected with the first pick of the second round (33rd) in the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the first Bruin off the board this year. Schwesinger was ecstatic as he took time on Friday night to speak with Cleveland sports radio.
Schwesinger joined 92.3 The Fan Cleveland to speak with Ken Carman, Nathan Zegura, Andrew Siciliano and Je'Rod Cherry about the initial feelings with being drafted and many other questions, allowing the former Bruin a chance to tell the Browns fans what he is all about.
"Oh man, I'm so excited, ready to get to work," Schwesinger said. "Just so blessed, blessed to be able to get here. I'm ready to go."
Schwesinger's journey to being picked in the NFL Draft is one out of a movie. After being a walk-on at UCLA in 2021, he worked his way up the depth chart, ultimately commanding the linebacker room this past season, leading the team in tackles (136) and interceptions (two).
The young man outworked everyone on campus, finding a way to go from a zero-star walk-on to a second-round selection in the NFL Draft. Truly an inspiring moment for UCLA and Schwesinger himself.
"It's definitely been a journey, like you said, but everybody around me," Schwesinger said. "My family, my siblings have my back, and the support I've had through it all, really got me where I'm at. And really knowing that, at the end of the day, the hard work is going to pay off, and you're going to get to where you want to go, if you're just willing to outwork anybody."
The Browns first round selection was former Michigan Wolverine defensive tackle Mason Graham, taken No. 5 overall. Schwesinger keyed in on the relationship that he and Graham have with both hailing from Southern California. Those two will have starting potential this coming season.
"We actually ended up training together," Schwesinger said regarding his relationship with Graham. "So, definitely excited to see him there and have him on the defense too, it's going to be great."
Browns sports radio left Schwesinger with an important question that many fans were most interested to hear. They asked what Schwesinger personally thinks that he will bring to a talented Browns defense with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, defending Assistant Coach of the Year.
"At the end of the day, I'm going to bring just relentless [effort], whether it's in the past game, in the run game, there's not going to be a play where you're not going to see me going 100% and making plays," Schwesinger said. "Everybody on the defense, we all will build off of each other, and just the energy bringing is something that's huge, and I'm ready for it."
