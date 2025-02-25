REPORT: Former UCLA Star Projected to Build Up Stock at NFL Combine
Carson Schwesinger was one of the top linebackers in all of college football this past season, but where he lands in the NFL Draft could very well come down to how he performs at this week's NFL Combine.
Schwesinger was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker, in his final season with the Bruins. He turned in 136 tackles, which ranked third in the nation, including 90 solo tackles, which was the most in the country. He posted nine tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Going into the year, Schwesinger had recorded a total of just 27 tackles in his previous three years with the program (he did not play in Year 1).
Now, Schwesinger is getting ready to play at the next level, but where he goes in the NFL Draft is anyone's guess.
247Sports' Cody Nagel recently deemed Schwesinger one of "10 players who will boost their stock at [the] NFL Combine."
"Carson Schwesinger went from walk-on to first-team All-American during his four-year career at UCLA, which included a redshirt in 2021," Nagel wrote. "The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has a high football IQ, allowing him to quickly read developing plays and position himself well to make stops. He ranked third nationally this past season with 136 total tackles, including nine for loss with four sacks, as well as two interceptions and a forced fumble.
"Schwesinger only spent one season as a starter for the Bruins, so there is still some proving to do in front of NFL scouts."
Below is part of NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's analysis of Schwesinger:
"He’s [Schwesinger] a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks. The pursuit speed is average but his play recognition helps him play fast. He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage.
"He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams. Schwesinger was a starter for only one season, but his instincts, athleticism and competitiveness help him project as a future starter either inside or as a 4-3 Will linebacker."
