UCLA's Schwesinger Turns in Stellar Combine Outing
UCLA's Carson Schwesinger needed to have a solid NFL Combine showing, and he delivered.
The 2024 Butkus Award finalist's most notable test result was his vertical jump of 39.50 inches, which was the second-highest among linebackers.
He also did 20 reps of bench press.
For his showing, Schwesinger earned stellar scores from NFL Next Gen Stats. The prospect earned a production score of 81, the best among linebackers, an athleticism score of 78, the 10th-best mark of his postion group and a total score of 81, the second-highest among linebackers.
Next Gen classifies that score as "good."
Schwesinger will likely be an early Day 2 selection in this year's draft, and his combine showing could have very well solidified at least a second-round spot.
The four-year Bruin chose to forgo his final year of college eligibility after putting together an iconic final campaign in which he led the country in solo tackles (90) and finished third in the nation in total tackles with 136.
Schwesinger's NFL prospect grade is a 6.36, which the league classifies as "will eventually be plus starter."
Below is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation of the prospect:
"Schwesinger went from walk-on to All-American at UCLA. He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks. The pursuit speed is average but his play recognition helps him play fast. He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage. He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams. Schwesinger was a starter for only one season, but his instincts, athleticism and competitiveness help him project as a future starter either inside or as a 4-3 Will linebacker."
Schwesinger will have a chance to display the rest of his skills, like his speed, at UCLA's Pro Day next month.
That showing should only continue to raise his stock, if he has a respectable showing.
Schwesinger's dream of making it to the league is inching closer and closer. The accomplishment will mark a significant milestone in an incredible journey for the former walk-on.
