UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Shines at NFL Combine Podium
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger took the podium at the NFL Combine on Wednesday to talk to reporters about his time with the Bruins, his football influences and the process he has undertaken in Indianapolis.
Schwesinger was more than welcoming to the questions, however, he wisely guarded his tongue and his potential money with his answers.
One of his best answers came from the very first question, where Schwesinger detailed his journey to the NFL.
"It's a little bit of a different journey than most guys, but starting out, I knew that this was my goal, and I kind of had the belief in myself of what I could do," Schwesinger said. "I remember after a couple of the first practices at UCLA, and I was talking to my mom. I was like, 'I'm going to go to the NFL,' so there was a confidence level obviously there, but there's still a level of discipline you have to have when you start as a walk-on and kind of just working harder than everybody you're going against.
"Just having that mindset that there's not any work you're not willing to do throughout the whole process, and so I think that's been something that's been a part of my life especially [from] my parents -- that's kind of brought me to where I'm at."
Schwesinger continued to show love to the Bruins who paved the way before him, speaking about the role New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau had on him.
"Darius has been one of the most influential guys just whether it's me being able to ask him questions about his game and how he's developed, and then just also pick his brain on other things," Schwesinger said. "He's a very cerebral player as well and so just learning about how he watches film and the things he looks for with pre-snap and all that sort of stuff has been something that's really helped me move forward."
While Schwesinger still has a long way to go before he is an official member of the NFL, if he answered the questions from coaches and executives in the same manner he answered questions from the press, his draft stock may be at an all-time high.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.