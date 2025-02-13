UCLA's Schwesinger Terribly Disrespected in Recent Ranking
Carson Schwesinger's collegiate career was nothing short of inspiring.
The former walk-on made as big a leap as any player can have in his final season at UCLA, turning in perhaps the best 2024 campaign of any linebacker in college football.
Schwesinger finished the season with a 90 solo tackles, the most in the nation, with 136 total tackles, good for most in the Big Ten and third in the country. He also recorded nine tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.
Schwesinger would be named a finalist for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker.
Despite all this, Schwesinger was not included in a recent ranking of the best players in college football from this past season.
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman and Mitch Kaiser recently released their "top 101 players from the 2024 college football season." Schwesinger did not make the cut. Out of 101 choices.
It would seem what kept Schwesinger off this list was the overall grade of 80.6 PFF had given him for the 2024 season,
Overall grade or not, the stats don't lie.
How can a list of the top 101 players in the nation be considered legitimate if the country's leader in solo tackles is not on it?
UCLA's lack of national attention probably had an impact as well. The Bruins didn't exactly put the country on notice in their first season in the Big Ten, finishing just 5-7 and starting the year 1-5.
That could have very well plagued Schwesinger's falling short of the Butkus Award as well, which went to Georgia's Jalon Walker. whose stats didn't even come close to the Bruin linebacker.
Walker, too, was left off of PFF's list, though, along with fellow Butkus finalists Berrett Carter of Clemson and Danny Stutsman of Oklahoma.
The consensus seems to be that Schwesinger, who decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, is an early Day 2 projection.
The four-year Bruin should be just fine, and regardless of what any list says, his final collegiate campaign was among the most impressive.
