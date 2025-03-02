UCLA Dominates Rival USC at NFL Combine
UCLA showed up and showed out at the NFL Combine. While the majority of the media attention was on Bruins Oluwafemi Oladejo and Carson Schwesinger, Kain Medrano, Moliki Matavao and Jay Toia helped improve their draft stock with massive performances at Lucas Oil Stadium.
USC did not slouch, sending Jaylin Smith, Jonah Monheim, and Woody Marks with all three men putting in work as they should be drafted come spring.
There were some interesting things that happened. For example, Smith, a 5-10, 187-pound defensive back, ran a 4.55 40-yard dash. Kain Medrano, a 6-foot-3, 222-pound linebacker, ran a 4.56.
But that's one metric. Let's look at the prospect grades given to each player by the NFL. For USC, Smith had a 5.84, Monheim had a 5.69 and Marks had a 6.15.
Let's compare to UCLA. Oladejo had a 6.24, Schwesinger had a 6.36, Medrano had a 5.82, Toia had a 5.80, and Matavao had a 5.80.
So the question becomes how has USC, who has a veteran head coach, more NIL funding, and a more notable brand, failed to eclipse the products DeShaun Foster is sending to the NFL in his first season as head coach?
Trust me when I say the Bruins are calling every recruit in the country they're interested in, preaching the job done in Year 1, and while the five Bruins players have played within the team for years, so has USC, and the product speaks for itself.
DeShaun Foster is on a campaign to retake Los Angeles and this week scored him a massive victory. While UCLA still has to overcome massive shortfalls as a program, players will always buy into a coaching staff that can get them to the NFL.
While high school recruits may still be motivated by NIL offers to an extent, players who have entered the portal and want to return to Los Angeles are circling UCLA as the answer to their current ambitions and long-term dreams.
However, USC has made moves to improve its recruiting prowess, so as we enter year two of the extended Big Ten, the lines have been drawn. UCLA has USC in its sights and what unfolds will be must-watch TV.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.