Post-NFL Combine Mock Sees Two UCLA Players Drafted
UCLA could see multiple Bruins drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft after a new mock came out stating Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo would be day two selections.
Pro Football Network released a full seven-round post-NFL Combine mock draft written by Jacob Infante.
Schwesinger, the most popular Bruin at the Combine, has impressed, leading to Schwesinger's predicted selection by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 64th pick.
"Given their talent on both sides of the ball, the Eagles don’t enter the Super Bowl with too many needs," Infante wrote. "Should they be unable to afford an extension for star linebacker Zack Baun, though, that position could open up a need on their defense.
"In a rather mediocre linebacker class, Carson Schwesinger has been able to take advantage and shoot his way up draft boards. He worked his way up from a walk-on in 2022 to an All-American in 2024, and he has a red-hot motor that helps him maximize his mobility."
Schwesinger would be a perfect fit for the Eagles, and while the noise at the NFL Combine is that Zack Baun will re-sign, even if he does, there is a good chance that Schwesinger could still go to the Eagles as Nakobe Dean is on the final year of his deal and is injury prone.
Oladejo has been rising up the boards due to his versatility, athleticism and postseason performances, leading to his projected selection by the San Francisco 49ers with the 75th overall pick.
"Though a tad raw as a processor and a bit undersized, Oluwafemi Oladejo is an explosive edge rusher with active hands who can stack and shed well against the run," Infante wrote. "He offers intriguing developmental potential with long-term starting upside."
San Francisco has already expressed interest in Oladejo according to backdoor reports from Indianapolis. However, those reports state the 49ers are looking to use their second-round pick on him.
Oladejo's play style makes him a chess piece for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and considering that the 49ers need a near full rebuild on defense outside of a few pieces, Oladejo provides strong value for the place he's projected to be selected.
