REPORT: UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Deemed Surprise First-Rounder
Predicting the selections in the first round of the NFL Draft is as impossible as picking a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket. There are always surprise players that make their way into the first round, especially towards the last 10 picks as typically the owners of those picks are teams with competitive rosters who may prioritize position over potential.
Sometimes that's where teams take gambles. Linebacker is a position of need for many teams. Thus, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema listed UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger as one of his potential "surprise first-round picks."
"Schwesinger is a great story, working his way up from a walk-on to an impact starter in UCLA's defense, but could that story also continue to include a first-round selection?" Sikkema wrote. "I wouldn’t say it’s above a coin flip’s chance, but it is possible.
"Schwesinger didn’t do much at the NFL Scouting Combine, but at UCLA’s pro day, he worked out in front of 30 NFL teams. He has incredibly quick processing; when he anticipates, he makes some of the most impressive plays you’ll watch for any linebacker prospect in this year’s class. He racked up positively graded plays this past season (93), but also a good number of negative ones (68)."
"While some in the draft community may devalue the linebacker position just because of overall supply each year, the league still drafts them in the first round, even when it’s not expected. Right now, Jihaad Campbell is the only projected first-round pick at the position, depending on how you view Jalon Walker.
"Schwesinger is a much more likely Day 2 player, but if a team believes he can play at any linebacker spot and be valuable when they go to nickel formations, perhaps he sneaks into the first round."
Couple points of clarification: Schwesinger did not work out at the UCLA Pro Day. Instead, he hosted his own personal Pro Day. The reason why that needs to be clarified is that 30 scouts didn’t watch UCLA, they were there specifically for Schwesinger, which should allude to the interest he’s generating.
We’re seeing a trend in football where the linebacker position is viewed as both a priority, nine-figure position and a spot that is easily replaceable through smart drafting. This helps Schwesinger as he has the potential to be a nine-figure player, but he’s good enough at what he does for a team to line him up as the replacement to the current starter.
If he goes in the first round, part of the reason is that teams may want the fifth-year option, especially when it’s expected Year 1 in the NFL for Schwesinger will be devoted to development.
Don't be surprised if Philadelphia or Kansas City make a shocking decision and draft the UCLA product.
