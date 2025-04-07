UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Mocked to the NFC North
The Chicago Bears are in win-now mode with new head coach Ben Johnson and aggressive general manager Ryan Poles. In a move that would fill out their roster, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter mocked Carson Schwesinger to the Bears with the 72nd pick.
This is about the range we should expect Schwesinger to be drafted. While he could go a lot higher, especially after improving his stock during the pre-draft process, it's the position he plays that has brought down his value.
While in several mock drafts I participated in, Schwesinger was the second off-ball linebacker off the board after Jihaad Campbell. The problem is that the selection was coming in the third round due to a plethora of receivers, edge players, and offensive lineman taking up picks in the first two rounds.
With the 10th overall pick, the Bears were mocked Armand Membou, the tackle from Tennessee.
"Membou's tenacity as a run blocker and pass protector will warm GM Ryan Poles' heart as a former offensive lineman," Reuter wrote. "Membou should be able to compete with Braxton Jones for the left tackle spot as a rookie."
I disagree with Reuter that the Bears would move Membou instead of Darnell Wright as the team is looking for a reason to keep Wright. The Bears would have a revamped offensive line that would run the football. Thus, they would need a defense stout enough to get through tough battles if the run game doesn't have its desired success.
They addressed the run with the 41st pick by selecting Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and boosted the defensive line with Michigan's Kenneth Grant.
By then adding Schwesinger, they add depth to the linebacker room with a player in need of time to develop. Schwesinger is a surefire tackler who would assist on special teams and rotate in on run downs.
The move makes a lot of sense, especially from a financial standpoint. Schwesninger would be on a cheap, prorated deal for the next four years. Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards is on the final year of his deal. Other starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds would be a near $12.5 million cap save if cut after 2025.
Don't be surprised to see Schwesinger on the Bears. Especially after a phenomenal Pro Day.
