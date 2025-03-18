REPORT: UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Deemed Special Teams Ace
While UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger is still viewed as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL Draft, his draft stock received a bit of a boost after he was revealed to be viewed as a "special teams ace" by Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus.
The best ceiling is a high floor. That is a phrase that has stuck in the heads of many general managers when making selections so the fact that Schwesinger brings another element to the football field only benefits him and his bank account.
The benefit of Schwesinger's dedication to the game, all the special team snaps he played for UCLA has paid off as he's perfect for punt return and punt protection as well as the field goal block team.
"Schwesinger enjoyed three straight seasons with good special teams grades," Plocher wrote. "He earned an 81.2 PFF special teams grade in 2022, a 77.9 mark in 2023 and an 85.8 figure in 2024. He blocked a punt against Fresno State in 2024. Schwesinger is a talented kick coverage team contributor and logged 15 career special teams tackles in college."
Depending on which team drafts him and how many snaps on defense Schwesinger receives per game, his involvement on special teams could be the difference between being selected in the second or third round.
Based on recent mock drafts, it's believed that Schwesinger will be selected in the second or early third round. Some have even shown him in the first. However, recent mock drafts with human general managers saw no off-ball linebackers selected until the last ten picks of the third round, except for Jihaad Campbell.
Value is such an important part of football and is a player that takes up one roster spot but plays multiple positions is valuable. That's extra spots a team could use on a utility player or for extra depth.
It also gives him a better opportunity to make the 53-man roster should his time in training camp come to a roster decision.
Schwesinger did not participate in UCLA's Pro Day but will hold an event in April, putting his last chance to impress scouts close to draft day.
It's a critical time for the UCLA linebacker, and with any praise he can get, his representation can be use to boost his name in front offices.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.