Former UCLA RB Steele Will Get Another Year to Prove Himself Under Legendary Coach
It's official. Regardless of what happens between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs coach and former UCLA running back Carson Steele's biggest NFL supporter, Andy Reid, announced at Super Bowl Media Day that he will return for the 2025 season.
While Steele prepares to play in a Super Bowl, the Bruin rookie must have his eyes set on next season after a poor showing in limited efforts.
Steele had 56 carries for 183 yards and three fumbles during the regular season. He has yet to carry the ball this postseason. Steele's best game came in the Chiefs' 22-17 win over Atlanta where he had 17 carries for 72 yards. He finished 2024 with a 3.3 yards per carry average.
Reid's return should help keep Steele on the team. Reid was his biggest supporter during Steele's draft process. Reid paved the way for Steele to sign as an undrafted free agent, kept him on the team and gave him opportunities as a fullback/running back hybrid. Reid was quite impressed with Steele back in the preseason.
"Physical kid [Steele]," Reed said back in August. "I know the guys were excited when he was carrying it. But we'll see. He's a good football player, though. It didn't look like they really wanted to tackle him, so that's a plus if you're a running back. If he'd stayed at Ball State, he probably would have gone down as one of the great ones at the university there, but he transferred, and then he ended up playing there at UCLA, and that's saying something from an experience standpoint with a bigger school, but we knew he could run the football. It was his ability to pass-protect and play special teams and do those things, and he's done a pretty good job with all that."
While Steele's future with Kansas City looks secure, if he does hit the free agent market for whatever reason, his former UCLA head coach, Chip Kelly, just became the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs' division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelly and Raiders head coach Pete Carroll have a thing for Bruin talents. Despite Carroll's USC background, he helped UCLA wide receiver and undrafted free agent Jake Bobo carve a place for himself with the Seahawks.
