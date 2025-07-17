UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Safety, Part 1
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we finish off the defense with part one of UCLA's safety depth.
Cole Martin, Redshirt Sophomore
Martin comes to Westwood by way of Arizona State as a redshirt sophomore. He is projected to be UCLA's starting Nickel safety. Martin was a former four-star prospect out of Arizona and made a stop in Oregon before transferring to the Sun Devils last season. He is also the son of UCLA's secondary coach, Demetrice Martin. Cole brings championship pedigree, as he won the Big 12 championship with Arizona State last season.
His familiarity with the coaching staff through his father and overall championship experience should prove to be a massive factor in bolstering the Bruins' defense this season.
Key Lawrence, Redshirt Senior
Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Lawrence is the projected box safety starter and will be one of the most important figures in the Bruins' pass defense this season, amongst an overhauled group of defenders.
Jadyn Hudson, Freshman
Hudson, a high three-star out of the class of 2025, is one of UCLA's better incoming freshmen. His skill set will likely be essential to the secondary. Below is his high school evaluation by Greg Biggins of 247Sports:
"Hudson has been a key two-way player for one of the state’s top programs since his freshman year. Has started at safety and receiver but will play in the secondary at the college level. A complete safety who shows plenty of range, high level ball skills, attacks the football in the air and high level football instincts. He’s a highly intelligent player, a vocal leader on the defense and always seems to be around the football. He can play in the box, is strong in run support and isn’t afraid to get downhill and lay the wood on an opposing ball carrier. He can play sideline to sideline and does a nice job getting off blocks and tackling in space. He’s a plus athlete who can run and has a nice physical edge to him. His athleticism pops on offense as well as he’s a gifted receiver who runs well after the catch. Has a lean 6-2 frame and will need to add some size and strength to his body to hold up at the college level but has all the traits and skill set to be an impact player. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect, multi-year starter and an NFL upside as well."
