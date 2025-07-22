Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 5, Northwestern
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 5, 2025
Team Record: 3-0 (0-0)
Opponent: at Northwestern - 2-1 (0-1)
Big Ten Standing: 14th
Week 5 at Northwestern Wildcats
UCLA suffered its first loss, a crushing 24-21 blow to Northwestern that came down to the wire. Defenses were integral in this clash, and the Wildcats led the game in total offensive yards with 345 to the Bruins' 309. The opponents were even all the way through; no one scored in the first quarter, and they took a 7-7 score into halftime. They each went on to score a touchdown in the third quarter and the fourth quarter, but a Northwestern field goal was the decider.
Nico Iamaleava had his first bad statistical game of the season, passing for just one touchdown and 172 yards on 14 completions in 24 attempts (58%). Iamaleava also took two sacks and rushed for a touchdown on 12 yards in 10 carries. He finished with a passer rating of 132.2.
The Northwestern defense slowed down every aspect of UCLA's offense, as Jaivian Thomas was limited to just 94 yards on 21 carries. He did score a touchdown, but also fumbled in the process. Karson Cox was the only other Bruin to rush, taking his lone carry 31 yards.
Interestingly enough, Thomas caught Iamaleava's only passing touchdown. Kaedin Robinson, Rico Flores Jr. and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala each had just three receptions for 54, 47 and 28 yards respectively.
Jalen Woods was the only Bruin to notch double-digit tackles, and his 11 total were all solo. Keanu Williams had two tackles for loss and UCLA's only sack of the game.
This game was a must-win for the Bruins to secure as many wins as possible before getting into the dregs of Big Ten play. Now 3-1, UCLA takes on Penn State next week, and then Michigan State, Maryland and Indiana.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another game of UCLA's simulated season in College Football 26!
Weigh in on this week's simulation today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.