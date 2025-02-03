BREAKING: Former UCLA HC to Return to the NFL
Former UCLA coach Chip Kelly has already had quite the ride since leaving Westwood.
This past season, he helped lead Ohio State to a national title as its offensive coordinator, as the Buckeyes dominated in their postseason run, admirably rebounding from their upset loss to their greatest rival, Michigan, in their final game of the regular season.
Kelly and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day received a lot of criticism for placing a heavy emphasis on the ground against a Michigan team that was without its best player, star defensive back Will Johnson.
But the Buckeyes would steamroll their way through the College Football Playoff, leaving nothing in doubt.
Now, according to multiple sources, Kelly is set to return to the NFL, this time as the Las Vegas Raiders ' offensive coordinator. He will be coaching under recently-hired head coach, Pete Carroll, a face Bruins fans know all too well, as he served as USC's head coach from 2001 to 2009.
Kelly was UCLA's head coach from 2018 to 2023. That followed a four-year stint in the NFL, where he served as head coach for the San Francisco 49ers for the 2016-17 season and the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015.
Before that, Kelly had spent six years with UCLA's rival, Oregon, where he acted as offensive coordinator for two seasons before serving as head coach from 2009 to 2012. He led the Ducks to two Rose Bowl appearances and one national title appearances while at the helm.
Kelly's Bruins finished with a losing record in his first three seasons as head coach, before turning in winning seasons in each of his final three seasons with the program.
The Raiders had fired their former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, back in November. Scott Turner would then fill in as interim offensive coordinator.
Las Vegas had fired former head coach Antonio Pierce before hiring Carroll last month. The Raiders haven't made the playoffs since the 2021-22 season and will now be looking to Carroll and his staff to turn things around for the historic franchise.
We'll see if Kelly's success will carry over in this next chapter of his coaching career.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.