DeShaun Foster and UCLA: A Year In Review
The UCLA Bruins and one of their most famous alums, DeShaun Foster, celebrated the one-year anniversary of his promotion to the head coaching role. In a small statement of gratitude, the program surprised Foster by decorating his office and getting him what looked to be an extremely appetizing cake.
Foster, always eager to accomplish the task at hand, was right back at work as he prepares his Bruins for their second season in the Big Ten. Foster finished his first season with a 5-7 record after taking over the program once Chip Kelly announced his sudden departure. Let's look at the job he's done.
Foster did not get off to the best of starts, struggling to beat a Hawaii team that, quite frankly, was awful. UCLA's 2024 home debut went as poorly as one could imagine, as the Indiana Hoosiers came out of nowhere to steamroll the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Foster went 0-3 against his West Coast Big Ten opponents, including a tough loss to the USC Trojans, which saw their rivals leave Pasadena with the Victory Bell.
However, it wasn't all bad. Foster had a lot of growing pains to work through as a first-time head coach, and Eric Bieniemy's offensive product, something Foster had been relying on, failed to generate anything resembling an efficient scoring threat.
Even so, outside of Indiana, Foster didn't have any "bad" losses. Considering his roster, all the changes, and his inexperience, the Bruins were highly competitive in 2024. They lost by 17 to eventual Big Ten Champions Oregon in Eugene and to LSU in Death Valley. They only lost by 16 to Big Ten runner-ups Penn State in Happy Valley, and that was without Ethan Garbers. Also, that game started at 9 a.m. Los Angeles time.
Foster was excellent against the mid-table Big Ten teams, winning games against Rutgers, Nebraska and Iowa. They should have beaten Minnesota but would lose 21-17. Had they won, UCLA would have been bowl-eligible. Plus UCLA's defense put in work down the stretch, establishing Ikaika Malloe as the defensive coordinator for the future.
While it may not have been the season Bruins fans wanted, Foster did the one thing every great coach does, and that's learn from his mistakes. Indiana put the most points on UCLA; Foster plucks their co-offensive coordinator to run his offense. Foster doesn't have enough offensive playmakers, he goes and grabs one of the best WR coaches on the West Coast.
While he still needs to prove himself, Foster has come a long way from the coach everyone made fun of at Big Ten media day, and for the UCLA legend, he's ready to stack wins in Year 2.
