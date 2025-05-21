UCLA Set to Revamp Pauley Pavilion, Rose Bowl Fan Experience
The UCLA Bruins are taking massive measures to improve their main venues for viewing their most popular sports teams, measures under the direction of Daniel Cruz, a former Disney executive, hired back in October of 2024 to be UCLA's deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer, according to the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch.
“Essentially, what I’m trying to do is just trying to set us up for success and do things differently, because the old way of how college athletics normally conducts business, it’s not working,” Cruz told the Times.
Some of the changes expected to have immediate impact is the Bruins turning to a new ticketing agency and offering more dynamic pricing that will make the non-marquee games UCLA hosts much more affordable for people to attend, a benefit for families looking for entertainment in the current economy.
Both the Rose Bowl and Pauley Pavilion will experience Cruz's vision firsthand hand as according to his staff directory page, Cruz "is responsible for overseeing and optimizing revenue-generating operations and growth through various streams, including ticket sales, sponsorships, multimedia rights, licensing and merchandising and serves on the executive team of UCLA's Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond."
Cruz is a knowledgeable mind with a wealth of experience and connections worldwide due to his various stops, especially his most recent work with the Disney Corporation.
"He was responsible for leading negotiations on partnership deals, while creating synergistic marketing opportunities that touched multiple properties at The Walt Disney Company," his profile reads.
"In his previous role as Vice President of Digital Media and Integrated Partnerships at Marvel Entertainment, Cruz was responsible for growing revenue and brand affinity across several of Marvel’s business units for digital, print and onsite activations. Over the years, he has led multimedia promotional campaigns featuring Hyundai, Target, Unilever, Lego, Chevrolet, the Los Angeles Rams and the NBA.
"Prior to joining Marvel, Cruz worked at top organizations, including Spotify, ESPN and MindShare, where he led cross-functional teams"
Cruz's work will not only increase the fan experience, fan attendance, and fan engagement, but his work will also help UCLA cut into their massive $220 million deficit in the athletic department, something that will help the Bruins continue to make massive strides in the Big Ten will help maintain participation in low or non-revenue sports.
