UCLA's Foster Visits Highly Touted QB, SoCal High School Powerhouse
UCLA football was all over the country on Thursday, visiting a number of high school football programs.
One of them was Newbury Park, a powerhouse program in California that won the 2024 CIF-SS Division II State Championship.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and the program's director of player personnel, Stacy Ford, were those who visited Newbury Park on Thursday.
The Panthers were led by four-star class of 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel, son of Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel.
Brady is ranked the No. 5 quarterback in his class, the No. 10 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 61 class of 2026 prospect in the country, per the 247Sports national composite rankings.
The 6-5, 205-pound quarterback is currently committed to Florida State.
Brady has received offers from the Bruins, South Carolina, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Washington, among others.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Brady from last April:
"Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season. At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to. He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch. Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential."
According to Tracy McDannald of Bruin Blitz, Rivals' UCLA site, the Bruins will host Brady's teammate, class of 2026 wide receiver Devin Olmande, on Jan. 25.
