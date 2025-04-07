UCLA's DeShaun Foster Building Environment to Produce Results
There's something special happening in Westwood right now. There is something in the water, something perfuming the air in Los Angeles that smells of a better tomorrow.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster is not a placeholder, he is not a temporary fix after Chip Kelly's departure, he's a revolutionary who is on a war path to revitalizing the Bruins football program.
Since the conclusion of the 2024 college football season, Foster has made moves to improve the coaching staff, the reach of the Bruins' recruiting arm, the brand and the Bruins hold on Los Angeles.
Before, the Bruins had little to no hold over Southern California. The tide is turning with increased efforts in the region, hosting Los Angeles specific events for high school players.
Foster's improvement on the offensive staff through the likes of Tino Sunseri, Burl Toler III and Andy Kwon will show on the football field, but their recruiting base has grown because of them. Sunseri has direct ties to the underrated high school football scene in Pennsylvania and connections throughout the Midwest.
Toler is a fantastic receiver recruiter who brought Mikey Matthews with him from Cal. He also helped secure Shane Rosenthal's signature, helping the Bruins recruit the Los Angeles area. Toler has connections throughout the Bay Area and Northern California, helping UCLA combat the emerging powers of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State, Sacramento State and schools in the Pacific Northwest.
Kwon is the Bruins' re-entry into the South. While it's unlikely UCLA will ever establish a strong footprint in that part of the country, there are a lot of talented players that fall through the cracks, and the Bruins could pick some of them up.
Foster has greatly improved the brand as the program seems open to Bruin legends and stars. Larry Fitzgerald, Trevor Ariza, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Quentin Lake were recently in attendance for practice.
Foster also has a bunch of former players publicly backing him.
College Football is evolving, but Foster is evolving with it. He's displaying behaviors consistent with high-level CEOs. He's using what he has to get the most he can get, he does not shy away from the realities of the situation, and he is a force in a changing market.
2025 will be his year to shine.
