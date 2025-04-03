UCLA Could Have New In-State Rival in Sacramento State
As mentioned back in January by UCLA On SI, there was a likely chance Sacramento State would attempt to make the jump from the FCS to the FBS. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, it will happen in the coming days.
"Sacramento State plans to file an application with the NCAA this week to transition from FCS to FBS in football," Thamel wrote. "They plan to do so as an independent. The school has already filed a waiver to transition as an independent in football, which requires NCAA approval.
"The school is planning to play football in the Big Sky for 2025, which is expected to be its last season there. If everything is approved, they’d be ineligible for the football postseason for 2025 and 2026. They'd then be football postseason eligible for the 2027 season.
"By transitioning as an independent, Sacramento State is positioning itself for FBS conferences. The reason for a waiver is because they aren't transitioning with a conference invite. The school sits in a Top 20 media market and has been aggressive in hiring coaches and in NIL."
Sacramento State has made several moves that will make the likely transition very smooth as they look to become the predominant powerhouse on the West Coast.
I wrote the following back in January:
This past December, former UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was named head coach of the Hornets, bringing his patented "go-go" offense with him that helped the Rebels reach back-to-back Mountain West title games after being bowl ineligible for the previous ten years.
Sacramento State sits in a top-10 media market in America and reportedly has over 35 million dollars in NIL money ready for Marion's disposal. The university has also announced plans for a new stadium that will seat at least 25,000 fans.
As an independent, Sacramento State would control its conference future, which could see it join the Pac-12, Big 12, ACC or Big Ten within the next decade. Should the Hornets want to join one of those conferences, they wouldn't owe a conference buyout by going the independent route.
Considering the need for a 12-game schedule, UCLA could benefit by scheduling the Hornets, giving the Bruins a reason to recruit the region with more aggression. However, it could be a double-edged sword because if they lose, the Hornets may push hard into Los Angeles.
A situation and a burgeoning program to monitor.
