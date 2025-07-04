2025 UCLA Recruit Position Power Rankings: Secondary, Part 1
The UCLA Bruins 2025 football season is slowly approaching, which means we have time to dive into the roster a bit and check out who will make an impact all year.
First, we're going to take a look at the Bruins' incoming freshman and recruits from the class of 2025. Although this class isn't nearly as strong as DeShaun Foster's class of 2026, there are still some players primed to make an impact this season.
Without delaying any further, let's start on the defensive side with two of the four defensive backs that pledged to the Bruins ahead of the season.
All star ratings and player evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and their various national recruiting analysts.
1. Jadyn Hudson, 3-Star S, Pittsburg (Calif.)
Hudson comes in as UCLA's highest-rated player in the secondary position group in the 2025 class. He committed to the Bruins on June 15, 2024.
Hudson has been a key two-way player for one of the state’s top programs since his freshman year. Has started at safety and receiver but will play in the secondary at the college level. A complete safety who shows plenty of range, high level ball skills, attacks the football in the air and high level football instincts. He’s a highly intelligent player, a vocal leader on the defense and always seems to be around the football. He can play in the box, is strong in run support and isn’t afraid to get downhill and lay the wood on an opposing ball carrier. He can play sideline to sideline and does a nice job getting off blocks and tackling in space. He’s a plus athlete who can run and has a nice physical edge to him. His athleticism pops on offense as well as he’s a gifted receiver who runs well after the catch. Has a lean 6-2 frame and will need to add some size and strength to his body to hold up at the college level but has all the traits and skill set to be an impact player. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect, multi-year starter and an NFL upside as well. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts
2. Kuron Jabari Jr., 3-Star CB, Corona (Calif.)
Weighing offers from the likes of Texas and Florida, Jabari opted to stay home and is the highest rated corner in the Bruins' 2025 class. He pledged to Westwood in March 2024. He was DeShaun Foster's first ever 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction.
At 6-1, 185 pounds, Jabari has good size for a corner and can run. He brings a lot of positional versatility to the table and has the size and athleticism to play anywhere in the secondary. He has long arms, quick feet and looks equally comfortable playing press or off coverage. He's a technician who doesn't need to clutch and grab like a lot of young corners and does a nice job playing the football. He shows balance, excellent change of direction and closes well on the ball. He also has a nice physical edge in his game and tackles well in space. He's a player we think is just scratching the surface of how good he can be and shows a very promising upside.- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
