UCLA 2025 Football Opponent Primer: New Mexico
The UCLA Bruins are entering their second season in the Big Ten Conference with the hopes of erasing last season's 5-7 record from memory by improving in every facet.
In DeShaun Foster's first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, the Bruins did just that -- improved and restructured nearly every facet of the program from the field to the coaching staff.
With that being said, let's take start taking a look at UCLA's 2025 season opponents and how ESPN's Bill Connelly previews them ahead of the season, starting with the Bruins' week three clash against Jason Eck and the New Mexico Lobos.
According to ESPN's football power index (FPI), New Mexico is expected to be the worst team in the Mountain West Conference in Jason Eck's first season at the helm, winning a projected 3.6 wins, being the 130th-ranked team in college football.
Here's what Connelly had to say about the Lobos as a program ahead of this season:
"I'm a sucker for a Big Sky success story. That means I'm a big Jason Eck guy. Idaho had won just 15 games in four seasons back in FCS when Eck took over, but in three years he led the Vandals to 26 wins and three playoff appearances (two quarterfinals). The former Montana State and South Dakota State OL coach immediately crafted a solid culture and exciting product.
"Now he takes on an even bigger challenge: New Mexico has had one winning season in 17 years. Again, going 5-7 last year under Mendenhall was an accomplishment.
"If Eck finds quick success, it will be because of Big Sky guys: He brought in 11 Big Sky transfers, including quarterback Jack Layne (Idaho), a thrilling RB trio of Damon Bankston (Weber State), Scottre Humphrey (Montana State) and Deshaun Buchanan (Idaho) -- combined: 2,740 yards (6.8 per carry) last season -- and probably Idaho's two best defenders in end Keyshawn James-Newby and linebacker Jaxton Eck. New Mexico should have great RBs (he also brought in Sam Houston's DJ McKinney), and between guard Richard Pearce, tackle Isaiah Sillemon and four senior FCS transfers, the line should at least be big and senior-heavy. The passing game is a mystery, but you can see a physical identity forming there.
"Veteran Spence Nowinsky takes over a defense that seems to have upside at edge rusher (with James-Newby, returnee Gabriel Lopez and Vanderbilt transfer Darren Agu) and linebacker, where Dimitri Johnson is the most proven returnee. I have no idea about the secondary, but at least the bar's incredibly low after two straight seasons of ranking 128th or worse in defensive SP+."
New Mexico is by far UCLA's worst projected non-conference opponent this season, and a win against the Lobos could be the difference in the Bruins' momentum going into conference play against Northwestern two weeks after.
