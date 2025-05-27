REPORT: UCLA's Foster Ranked One of Top Coaches Who Played
Long before becoming UCLA's head football coach, DeShaun Foster tore up the gridiron as a Bruin running back.
Renowned as one of the greatest running backs in program history, Foster had established himself as a Bruin legend before re-joining UCLA as an assistant coach after his professional career.
Many college football coaches were former collegiate players, but not many had the kind of career Foster had.
And that's why he was recently recognized with high regard for his days as a player.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently ranked every college football coach based on their playing career. Foster was ranked No. 6 under the "30 best" category.
"A workhorse running back for UCLA, Foster left with the team record for career carries (722) and ranked in the top five for career touchdowns (44), rushing yards (3,194) and scoring (266 points)," Rittenburg wrote.
"As a senior he led the Pac-10 in rushing (138.6 YPG), scoring (9.75 PPG) and all-purpose yards (154.75 YPG). Foster twice earned first-team all-league honors and was a second-team All-America selection in 2001.
"A second-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers, Foster played six NFL seasons and had a 33-yard touchdown against New England in Super Bowl XXXVIII. He was inducted into the UCLA hall of fame in 2022."
The following coaches were ranked ahead of Foster:
5. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (played at Oklahoma State)
4. Steve Sarkisian, Texas (played at BYU)
3. Josh Heupel, Tennessee (played at Oklahoma)
2. Eddie George, Bowling Green (Ohio State)
1. Deion Sanders, Colorado (Florida State)
Following his playing career, Foster returned to UCLA as a volunteer assistant before becoming a graduate assistant in 2013 and director of player development and high school relations two years after that.
Foster then went to Texas Tech to coach running backs for a season before returning to Westwood again to serve as UCLA's running backs coach. He held that role until he was named head coach in 2024.
It remains to be seen if Foster can have the same level of success as a head coach as he did as a player. His second season at the helm will be very telling of if he's heading in the right direction.
