Former UCLA OC Eric Bieniemy Going Back to the NFL
It's official. After reports came out regarding former UCLA offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's desire to return to the NFL, he has had his wish granted. Per multiple sources, Bieniemy will return to his coaching roots as a running backs coach, this time for Chicago under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
Johnson, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is viewed as one of the most brilliant minds in the NFL, and his dedication to establishing a strong rushing attack is one of the main reasons why Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been able to turn what was one of the worst franchises in the NFL into a Super Bowl contender.
Both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have had excellent years of production under Johnson, with both men combining for over 4,000 rushing yards over the last two seasons. For Bieniemy, his career gets a reset after a poor couple of seasons as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders and the UCLA Bruins.
Bieniemy himself was a running back at the University of Colorado. While in Boulder, he won a national title and was a unanimous All-American. After his NFL career came to a close, he spent one year as a high school coach before returning to Colorado as the running backs coach. Bieniemy would then join UCLA in that position from 2003 to 2005 before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2006.
There he worked closely with Adrian Peterson, which helped his career immensely, and he would eventually find his way to Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls as the Chief's offensive coordinator.
The move gets Bieniemy back into an NFL facility while allowing him to learn how the game has evolved since he left Kansas City. While he did express a desire to get an NFL coordinator job, that, quite frankly, was never going to be a possibility in 2025. By taking the Bears job, his name is attached to Johnson's, and he can start wiping off some of the negative narratives associated with his name.
The move pairs Bieniemy with D'Andre Swift, as the five-year veteran has two years remaining on his deal. The move pairs Bieniemy with D'Andre Swift as the five year veteran has two years remaing on his deal. He also joins an offense led by Caleb Williams, the former USC QB who's final game was a loss to UCLA in the Coliseum.
