Bruins Eyeing Grad Transfer Wideout
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) earned a season-defining upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4) on Friday night for Homecoming and had a highly-touted prospect in attendance.
The Bruins hope to land graduate transfer wide receiver Jaedon Wilson after he transferred out of Arkansas a season ago.
Along with multiple other recruits, Wilson was able to watch the Bruins gut out a 20-17 win over the Hawkeyes, behind 125 rushing yards from junior running back and 94 receiving yards and a touchdown from senior receiver Logan Loya. It should have been very motivating for Wilson to see the recent success of the program.
Wilson was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and found some success for the Razorbacks in his two seasons there, earning 18 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He would be a key asset to a Bruins passing game that will need to be refreshed by next year.
The Bruins' top two receivers this season are seniors. Tight end Moliki Matavao and Loya are playing their final seasons of collegiate ball and the future offense will need to find a few new pass catchers.
In their absence next season, Wilson would fit in nicely as a veteran with multiple years of experience in the SEC.
Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers is also a senior this season. There will be a new man under center next year and to have Wilson as a sure option in the passing game will only make it easier for the fresh quarterback to find success early and often.
The value of having a player with extensive experience in a power-five conference will only benefit this Bruins offense. He may not have had many opportunities with the Razorbacks, but he would surely become an integral piece for the Bruins in hopes of competing for a Big Ten title.
With the new rules of college football, the transfer portal is a key piece to a lot of teams' success and the ability to change a program in one short year. The Bruins are currently on the right track to get back to being a national contender but adding guys like Wilson will only make it easier.
