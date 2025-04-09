UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Met With AFC North Champion
The Baltimore Ravens have been a seminary for middle linebackers since the moment they were approved to be an NFL team. Their second ever draft pick, Hall of Famer Ray Lewis set the tempo, and many have followed in his footsteps.
Players like Jamie Sharper, Peter Boulware, Bart Scott, C.J. Mosley, Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith and current Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr were either drafted or massively improved as a player upon joining the Ravens.
Thus, it makes sense the Ravens would be interested in UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, considering he's regarded as one of the best middle linebackers in the draft. According to Ian Rapoport, Schwesinger met with Baltimore this week.
"After working out for 30 NFL teams last week, LB Carson Schwesinger is on a top-30 visit to the today, source said," Rapoport wrote. "The rising prospect could be in play for Baltimore at No. 27 to pair with All-Pro Roquan Smith in the middle."
Schwesinger would be in the perfect situation in Baltimore and would shine within the Ravens' defensive structure. He would have one of the best linebackers in the NFL as his teammate in Smith, and Orr is a defensive guru who will be a head coach in the near future.
Orr, a former linebacker himself, was an undrafted free agent from North Texas who through the Ravens system, became a starter and was on the verge of breaking out until suffering a career-ending injury during his third NFL season. However, in only nine years as a coach, he’s in a position to have one of the 32 hardest jobs in football. That’s who would be Schwesinger’s coach.
Schwesinger would be flanked by top talents Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey on a defense that has been a dominant force in the NFL for 30 years. Think about that, Schwesinger would join a defense built by Marvin Lewis in the 90s that continues to be effective.
The Ravens' front office is notorious for selecting talent below their market price. So, while it may go after Schwesinger with the 27th overall pick, it's far more likely that it is waiting to see if he falls into the second or third round.
Schwesinger, a player mocked to the NFC North, is now gaining interest from the AFC North.
